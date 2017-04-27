High school seniors to get college help with signing day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High energy and fun will be on hand when a community pep rally aimed at high school seniors kicks off Friday morning at Concordia University.

Central Texas College Signing Day, much like the signing days for athletic teams, will help students sign with a college academically.

Nearly a thousand students are expected and will be getting a leg up on the college experience and can even make new friends who may be making the same choice about where to get higher education.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.