Future of free tuition program for veterans, their children debated

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Texas lawmakers debated a program that gives free college tuition to veterans and their children.

House Bill 3766 would limit the number of students who qualify for the Hazlewood program. Under the proposed legislation, veterans would need to serve four years instead of 180 days before their children are eligible. The bill would also set an expiration date of 15 years after a military member leaves the service.

The bill’s author, State Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville, says right now the program isn’t sustainable with its current funding.

“Sustainability is key moving forward,” Lozano said in a Facebook post in March. “There have been numerous studies, committee hearings and meetings with both higher education institutions and veterans organizations at the table. Everyone sees the financial turmoil and recognizes the need to act in order to save the program.”

Opponents of the bill say our veterans kept their promise to serve our country, now it’s time for the state to keep its promise.

“Some of these veterans are coming back with TBI, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and they don’t have the ability to sit in a classroom,” Will Martin, chairman of the Legislative Commission at American Legion said. “So, they kept their word and the state of Texas promised them 150 hours, so why not be able to pass it along to your children.”

State Rep. Rick Miller, R-Sugar Land, filed a similar bill this session that if passed would also make a number of changes to the Hazlewood program. However, Miller says the big difference is that his bill would keep the program under the operation of the Texas Veterans Commission.

“This is a cost to our universities and to our state,” Miller said. “I feel very strongly that we can’t remove that operation of the program and give it to the Higher Coordinating Board.”

Miller agrees with Lozano that in order to save the program from going bankrupt, lawmakers need to make some changes this session. “I think the main thing is we honor our veterans, those who have signed up,” Miller said, “and those who are serving today what we promised them.”

Martin, a veteran of the United States Navy, says altering the program is outright offensive to the men and women who served our country.

“If you break a promise, where I come from down in south Texas, you’re called a liar,” Martin said. “And so I would hate for our representatives to be walking around with the title of a liar.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect next school year, and anyone who is currently receiving the benefit would continue to be eligible.