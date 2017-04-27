Five suspects arrested in Lake Pflugerville shooting

From left to right: Ashton Aguillard, Nathan Hamblet, John Reed, Isaac Taylor, Julian Winston (Pflugerville Police Department)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Four teenagers and one 23-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that injured one person near Lake Pflugerville last weekend.

The Pflugerville Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Weiss Lane. Investigators determined that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle, injuring an occupant.

On Thursday, police say they arrested five people in connection with the shooting. All five are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Suspects:

  • Nathan Hamblet, 18
  • Ashton Aguillard, 19
  • John Paul Reed, 23
  • Isaac Taylor, 19
  • Julian Winston, 19

