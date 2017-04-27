Five suspects arrested in Lake Pflugerville shooting

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Four teenagers and one 23-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that injured one person near Lake Pflugerville last weekend.

The Pflugerville Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Weiss Lane. Investigators determined that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle, injuring an occupant.

On Thursday, police say they arrested five people in connection with the shooting. All five are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Suspects:

Nathan Hamblet, 18

Ashton Aguillard, 19

John Paul Reed, 23

Isaac Taylor, 19

Julian Winston, 19