Five suspects arrested in Lake Pflugerville shooting

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Four teenagers and one 23-year-old have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that injured one person near Lake Pflugerville last weekend.
The Pflugerville Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 18000 block of Weiss Lane. Investigators determined that multiple shots were fired into a vehicle, injuring an occupant.
On Thursday, police say they arrested five people in connection with the shooting. All five are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Suspects:
- Nathan Hamblet, 18
- Ashton Aguillard, 19
- John Paul Reed, 23
- Isaac Taylor, 19
- Julian Winston, 19