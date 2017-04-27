Drive-by shooting reported on UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin police sent out an alert regarding shots fired on campus Thursday morning.

Authorities say they received a delayed report around 10:20 a.m. for shots fired from a vehicle in the area around Dean Keeton Road and San Jacinto Boulevard. After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle left the scene but the victim didn’t tell police until a short time later.

UTPD police say the victim, who was uninjured, knew the suspect and that there is no threat to the UT community at this time.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan with a rear spoiler. UTPD is working with APD to investigate. Please call UTPD if you have any information concerning this incident.

