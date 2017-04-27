Bowie High parents sue AISD for teen to be expelled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Title IX lawsuit has been filed against Austin ISD after a student says she was sexually harassed and the school did not do enough to help her.

Attorneys say the young man who deals with emotional problems became “fixated” on the girl at Bowie High School, located at 4103 W. Slaughter Ln., during fall 2016. According to the suit, his own parents went to the school to warn them about their son’s behavior, but AISD failed to notify the girl’s parents.

The suit alleges he tried to commit suicide in front of her while in class, causing emotional distress. Ultimately her grades suffered and she underwent therapy, the family says.

They say the district focused on “his” rights over “hers” and did not adequately protect her.

They want damages, policy changes, and for the boy to be expelled from school.