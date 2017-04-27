Austin police officers help middle school students bring their A-game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin police officers are helping a group of future tennis stars bring their A-game.

A retired police officer noticed the tennis team at the Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy needed new equipment.

The Austin Police Department, Austin Police Association and the Texas Peace Officers Association each donated several hundred dollars to make it happen.

Chandra Ervin with the Texas Peace Officers Association, said, “It’s just something to give back to the community — give back to the community that we serve, to make an impression on the girls that you know law enforcement is here for you no matter what.”

Ashley Jimenez, added, “Since we’re just 8th graders, it’s really important for us to see like ‘oh wow police officers actually care about education and our sports’ and we’re really grateful.”

Jimenez and her friend Yasmin Ortega say they think the gift will help them recruit more teammates.

