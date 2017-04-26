Woman hit by vehicle on southbound I-35 in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle while in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in downtown Austin, Wednesday night. Just one southbound lane is open.

Austin-Travis County EMS say they were called at 9:48 p.m. to the 1100 block of North I-35 southbound, near 11th Street. Medics say the woman has critical, life-threatening injuries.

Five additional people — who are not pedestrians — were injured in the collision; two of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.