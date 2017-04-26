Veteran, soldier accused of tying service dog to tree, shooting it 5 times



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier is facing a felony cruelty to animals charge after officials said he shot a dog five times, killing it.

Jarren Heng, 25, was arrested Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Heng is a soldier stationed on Fort Bragg, post officials said.

Heng also faces a charge of felony conspiracy after he and Marinna Rollins shot the dog named “Cumboui” with a rifle, court documents say.

Rollins, 23, also faces a felony charge for cruelty to animals and felony conspiracy.

Rollins was stationed at Fort Bragg but her service ended in January 2017, officials said.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told CBS North Carolina both suspects made their first appearances Tuesday.

There is video evidence in the case the DA’s office will use.

A close friend of Rollins’ uploaded video of the shooting to Facebook, saying they hoped it would get attention leading to punishment.

“It’s been real, Cammy, I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re a good puppy,” a woman is heard on the video saying.

In the last video clip, the woman goes over to her now-dead dog, picks him up, shoves him over, says “I love you, you’re a good dog” and then covers him with some kind of sheet.

The staff at Fayetteville Animal Protection Society was also in shock about the killing of the dog.

The group takes in some pets from the Cumberland County Animal Shelter to ease overcrowding.

Volunteers at the shelter say that’s where Rollins got her dog, in January 2016.

Friends say it was to help her with PTSD, and say they hope reporting her actions will lead to additional help.

The DA’s office is waiting for law enforcement to wrap their investigation and will then present case to the Grand Jury.

“This is a tragic case and we are going to do everything to seek justice in this case,” West told CBS North Carolina over the phone.