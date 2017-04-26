UT grads will get matched with employers with new initiative

By Published: Updated:
University of Texas at Austin fountain (KXAN Photo)
University of Texas at Austin fountain and tower (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is hoping a new talent matching program changes the way companies connect with graduates seeking jobs.

Digerati, Inc. has partnered with UT to bring their WorkFountain platform to Texas, connecting supply and demand between employers and applicants in different industries.

University leaders believe the program will help match graduates at all 14 of their institutions with better opportunities. The partnership is designed to reduce candidate and recruiting bias.

“We help make innovation real,” Julie Goonewardene, UT’s associate vice chancellor of innovation and strategic investment said in release. “We invest in those groundbreaking ideas that have the potential to change lives, and we connect those on the frontline of discovery with industry leaders that can help them scale their discovery for true impact.”

Alyssa Goard will speak with Digerati and UT about what changes this will bring for students entering the workforce on KXAN News at 5.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s