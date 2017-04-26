UT grads will get matched with employers with new initiative

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is hoping a new talent matching program changes the way companies connect with graduates seeking jobs.

Digerati, Inc. has partnered with UT to bring their WorkFountain platform to Texas, connecting supply and demand between employers and applicants in different industries.

University leaders believe the program will help match graduates at all 14 of their institutions with better opportunities. The partnership is designed to reduce candidate and recruiting bias.

“We help make innovation real,” Julie Goonewardene, UT’s associate vice chancellor of innovation and strategic investment said in release. “We invest in those groundbreaking ideas that have the potential to change lives, and we connect those on the frontline of discovery with industry leaders that can help them scale their discovery for true impact.”

Alyssa Goard will speak with Digerati and UT about what changes this will bring for students entering the workforce on KXAN News at 5.