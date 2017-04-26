Traffic Alert: 400 Austin streets to be resurfaced through summer

Related Coverage TxDOT wants you to slow down in construction zones

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’re going to want to be aware of whether or not the street you live on is scheduled to receive a fresh coat of sealant.

The city of Austin is starting the process of putting the protective sealcoating on 400 streets this week. Crews are expected be working to complete the job through spring and summer.

Once the work is finished, the life of the pavement should be extended 12 to 15 years, preventing further reconstruction.

Want to know when your neighborhood is going to see the work being done? The city has a hotline with the daily schedule, (512) 974-9788, and will have signs in the area. Residents will also be notified twice; once four weeks before the work will start and another three days out.

There is also a handy map where you can see all the streets scheduled for improvements. Check it out here.

To help make the process successful and less hassle for yourself:

Avoid parking on the street when street work is scheduled. If you are out of town or on vacation, park vehicles in the driveway.

Make sure to drive slowly on the new surface, avoiding hard braking, sharp turns or fast acceleration.

Pay attention to signs and flaggers and drive cautiously around work zones and trucks.