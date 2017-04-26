Tips to Train Your Canine

Some dogs are housebroken, and that’s pretty much where the training ends. But where can you start with teaching them to do more? Mike Pizinger of Divine Canines stopped by with ways to help your dog learn some new tricks, and to tell us about the upcoming Barks for Beers event. He told us there are 3 simple areas that can make a huge difference in how quickly and effectively your dog learns.

Consistency

– everyone in the family needs to be on the same page with exactly the same commands

– use other prompts for commands such as hand signals, tension on the leash, and eye contact

– don’t put your dog in a situation to fail

– don’t overuse the word “no” and have a release command The dog’s name and commands

– they dog’s name should not be a command for “come”

– the name should be used to gain the dog’s attention and then listen for a command

– don’t overuse the dog’s name in conversations Proper leash and collar

– many dog owners using a harness instead of a collar – generally not a good idea

– harnesses are used on sled dogs for a reason

– simple 6 foot leash is all you need

– do not use retractable leashes as they “teach” your dog to pull and can be hazards in areas such as hike and bike trails

Barks for Beers is happening through the month of May with some 30 local craft breweries participating.

For more on the event and to see where to go, and for more on divine canines, go to divinecanines.org.