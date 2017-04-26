Texas company issues recall after finding euthanasia drug in pet food

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Pet food manufacturer Party Animal is recalling several lots of its Cocolicious dog food after a sample tested positive for penobarbital.

According to the company, a retailer in Texas reported a customer had presented samples of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey and Chicken & Beef dog food to a testing lab. The samples came back positive for penobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.

The company issued a nationwide recall and is retrieving the remaining cans from retailers.

“If pet parents have cans with either of those lot numbers in their possession, they should return them to the place of purchase and will of course receive a full refund,” the company stated.

The cans were manufactured in 2015. The Beef & Turkey is Lot #0136E15204 04, and dated best by July 2019. The Chicken & Beef is Lot #0134E15 237 13, and best by August 2019.