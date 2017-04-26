Ted Cruz wants El Chapo, other drug lords to pay for border wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAB/KRBC) — United States Senator Ted Cruz has introduced a bill, dubbed the El Chapo Act, that would allow the government to seize money from prosecuted drug lords to help build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.

A press release from Senator Cruz’s Office says that the “U.S. Government is currently seeking the criminal forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and illicit profits from El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel who was recently extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution for numerous alleged drug-related crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.”

The El Chapo Act would allow the government to use that $14 billion dollars to aide the beginning of the border wall project.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” said Sen. Cruz. “Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities. We must also be mindful of the impact on the federal budget. By leveraging any criminally forfeited assets of El Chapo and his ilk, we can offset the wall’s cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump’s stated border security objectives.”

