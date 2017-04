AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NFL draft begins on Thursday and goes through Saturday. The Cowboys hold the 28th pick in the first round and are expected to go heavy defense after re-shaping their offense in last year’s draft with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott.

Silver Star nation Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola joined Roger Wallace on More Than the Score to talk about the Cowboys draft, some of the inner workings of the war room and more.