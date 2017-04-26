PALS Paddle and Play Day helps Meals on Wheels serve pet owners

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend, you have a chance to support a Meals on Wheels Central Texas program specifically aimed at pet owners.

The social services organization launched the PALS program in 2009 to help elderly and disabled clients care for their pets. The program focuses on delivering dog and cat food to clients once a month. Local veterinarians also donate their time to care for the pets.

This weekend’s fundraiser is “PALS Paddle and Play Day.” It happens on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rowing Dock on Lady Bird Lake.

Tickets are available online.