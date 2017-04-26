Mayor Steve Adler details his D.C. sanctuary city discussion

Related Coverage Austin mayor talks sanctuary cities with federal officials



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Tuesday he left a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions believing that the Texas capital isn’t a sanctuary city in the eyes of the federal government.

Adler and other mayors met with Sessions on Tuesday in Washington to get a better understanding of what it means to be considered a “sanctuary community.” The label could cost cities and counties federal grant money as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Adler said the proposed Texas ‘sanctuary city’ bill in the legislature appears to take further steps than President Donald Trump’s plan.

“What’s happening in the state legislature is taking something that, by federal law, is voluntary and making it mandator, Adler said. “Something that is not enforceable and making it sanctionable. I think that’s not appropriate.”