KXAN News wins 4 Murrow Awards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s investigative, political and digital teams were honored Tuesday, as the Radio Television Digital News Association announced its 2017 list of regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners. KXAN won a record four awards for its In-Depth, Investigative coverage.

“Winning four prestigious Edward R. Murrow awards is not only incredibly exciting but highly motivating to our staff,” said Eric Lassberg KXAN Vice President and General Manager. “We remain dedicated in our mission to serve the community by being the best in investigative journalism and in-depth local storytelling.”

KXAN competes in a region with all large markets in Texas and Oklahoma. This marks the second year in a row KXAN Investigates and kxan.com have been recognized in the Best Website category.

“We stay focused on investigating issues that impact the local community we serve, and we’re grateful for this recognition of that,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “I’m proud of our team for their dedicated collaboration. These award-winning projects wouldn’t have happened any other way.”

Excellence in Innovation is a new category this year, recognizing stations that “innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of the news, judged on innovative use of content, engagement, technology and/or audience experience.” Border Splurge represented one of the investigative team’s most impactful broadcast and digital projects in the past year.

The awards are among the most prestigious honors in journalism. Named for the broadcasting pioneer, they “demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession,” according to RTDNA. Full list of winners here.

Learn more about KXAN’s Investigations here.