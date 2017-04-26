Kids, parents rally for charter school funding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students, parents and teachers called on lawmakers to invest more money in public charter schools at the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.

The keynote speaker at the Texas Public Charter Schools Rally was Gov. Greg Abbott who believes there should be options when it comes to a child’s education. He told the crowds that there is no one size fits all for education and that parents, not zip codes, should decide the best school for their child.

“No child should be forced to attend a school that isn’t right for them,” said Abbott.

Tina Kostman has a child that attends a charter school and it was a game changer for her child. “She wasn’t happy and now you can see that happiness — that light has finally gone on. She’s got that light bulb that was flickering out in the public school system and now it’s fully bright again,” said Kostman.

Publicly funded but privately operated, charter schools can’t boost property taxes or hold bond elections to secure additional funds. Teachers’ organizations say the state should invest in traditional public schools before the state starts giving more money to charter schools.

Just a few weeks ago, the Texas House all but buried school vouchers. Senate Bill 3 would create an education savings account where — depending on a family’s income — parents could get anywhere from $5,000-$8,000 of their taxes back to spend on their child’s education.