Historic Caswell Tennis Center continues to thrive

Caswell Tennis (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Caswell Tennis Center, tucked in to West Campus in Austin, Texas is the oldest in the state.

The facility has been a proving ground to grand slam champion Wilmer Allison who won the 1935 U.S. Open and a little more recently, Andy Roddick, who won the 2003 U.S. Open and is going into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this summer.

Caswell hosted University of Texas matches this spring as their new facility is under construction.

But the facility is more about kids have a place to learn and older players just having a place to play. Check out Andrew Schnitker’s story for more on Caswell.

