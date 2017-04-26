Groups to protest ‘sanctuary city’ bill as vote is expected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senate bill 4, the so-called ‘sanctuary city’ would ban local rules that prevent authorities from enforcing immigration laws or asking about someone’s immigration status. SB4 is up for debate on Wednesday in the House.

Immigrant families will gather at the Capitol at 9 a.m. with lawmakers against the bill to discuss, what they’re saying is, the disastrous impact the bill’s passing could have on Texas families and the economy.

Several lawmakers are participating in a hunger strike in opposition to the bill.

On Tuesday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler left a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions believing that the Texas capital isn’t a sanctuary city in the eyes of the federal government.

House lawmakers have made some changes to SB4 since it cleared the upper chamber in February. They took out a provision that would cut funding to local programs if an official violates the law.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already vowed to sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.

