Great Books Just in Time for Pool Weather!

If you’re looking to add something new to your list of good reads, BookPeople has plenty of great options. Abby Fennewald joined us with the list.

Anything is Possible by: Elizabeth Strout

Walkaway by: Cory Doctorow

Beartown by: Fredrik Backman

Borne by: Jeff Vandermeer

Startup by: Doree Shafrir

Deviate by: Beau Lotto

House of Names by: Colm Toibin

BookPeople is on North Lamar.

Go to bookpeople.com for more on what we’ve talked about today as well as events in store.

Or call 512-472-5050.