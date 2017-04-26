Great Books Just in Time for Pool Weather!

If you’re looking to add something new to your list of good reads, BookPeople has plenty of great options. Abby Fennewald joined us with the list.
- Anything is Possible by: Elizabeth Strout
- Walkaway by: Cory Doctorow
- Beartown by: Fredrik Backman
- Borne by: Jeff Vandermeer
- Startup by: Doree Shafrir
- Deviate by: Beau Lotto
- House of Names by: Colm Toibin
BookPeople is on North Lamar.
Or call 512-472-5050.