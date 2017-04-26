Great Books Just in Time for Pool Weather!

By Published:

If you’re looking to add something new to your list of good reads, BookPeople has plenty of great options. Abby Fennewald joined us with the list.

  • Anything is Possible by: Elizabeth Strout
  • Walkaway by: Cory Doctorow
  • Beartown by: Fredrik Backman
  • Borne by: Jeff Vandermeer
  • Startup by: Doree Shafrir
  • Deviate by: Beau Lotto
  • House of Names by: Colm Toibin

BookPeople is on North Lamar.
Go to bookpeople.com for more on what we’ve talked about today as well as events in store.
Or call 512-472-5050.

