FBI raiding Laredo City Hall, county courthouse

LAREDO, Texas (NBC News) — The Federal Bureau of investigation and the Department of Public Safety have raided several buildings in Laredo, Texas.

City Hall, the City Hall annex, the Public Works department and the Webb County Courthouse were all raided Wednesday morning.

The FBI has not yet commented on the raids, and DPS deferred comment to the FBI.

Some employees have been sent home.

While it’s unclear what investigators are looking for, Webb county Commissioner John Galo says he’s not surprised by the raids.

“Corruption in Webb County has been going on for too long,” he said.