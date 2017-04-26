‘Embarrassing’ details on Marble Falls High students mistakenly emailed out

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — An email sent by the Marble Falls High School principal to senior students inadvertently included student identification numbers, which could possibly be used to learn a student’s school-issued Google account and lunch account password, the school said.

Principal Emmett Aubry apologized for the mistake in a letter to parents Tuesday. The original email was supposed to only include the names of those eligible to go on the senior trip to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio. A second spreadsheet attached, however, included “information that should not have been shared,” the school said. The spreadsheet included information as to why some seniors were ineligible to go on the trip.

“At this point all I can do is apologize for any embarrassment that I have caused you. While unintentional, some students may still be embarrassed. I am truly sorry for the error,” Aubry wrote.

A frustrated parent who contacted KXAN is concerned some students are being picked on due to the information contained in the original email.

Marble Falls High administration said once they became aware of the error, they recalled the email message, issued an apology and explanation to the senior students and parents and inactivated school-issued Google passwords.

New passwords were created and shared, and protocols for ensuring lunch accounts are being used by the correct students were “re-emphasized” to cafeteria staff. The principal says any student who tries to use someone else’s ID will be caught, because the student’s photo pops up when they try to charge their lunch.

