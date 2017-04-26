Beaver nuggets making their way to Florida, Alabama

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The oh-so-popular Buc-ee’s is bringing its beaver nuggets and bathrooms to Florida and Alabama.

The company says they expect to break ground in Daytona Beach, Fla. in 2018 — its first location outside of Texas. After Daytona Beach, Buc-ee’s will open new locations in Fort Myers, Fla. and Baldwin County, Ala. The company is also taking the motto of “everything is bigger in Texas” and turning it into a reality in Florida. Once the 50,000-square-foot Daytona Beach location opens, it’ll be the largest gas station in the state of Florida with 120 gas pumps.

“We’re taking our love of Buc-ee’s on the road, sharing the best convenience store experience with America and spreading Buc-ee’s passion for excellence into Florida and Alabama,” said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee’s General Counsel. “As we expand, we remain committed to bringing our customers clean restrooms, a wide variety of merchandise, and great customer service, as we’ve been doing since 1982.”

The company opened its first store in 1982 in Lake Jackson and it is still in operation today. Currently, there are 32 Buc-ee’s convenience stores and travel centers across Texas.