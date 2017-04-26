Austin police officer in ’emotional distress’ has gone missing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer in emotional distress has been reported missing, the police department said they learned Tuesday.

Due to his mental state, a statewide BOLO — “be on the lookout” — was issued for the officer’s vehicle, after family members and fellow officers were unable to find him. Wednesday, his truck was located on the border at Lake Amistad in Val Verde County, about 150 miles west of San Antonio.

Local law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the officer.

