Austin police officer in ’emotional distress’ has gone missing

By Published:
FILE - Austin police vehicle (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin police vehicle (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer in emotional distress has been reported missing, the police department said they learned Tuesday.

Due to his mental state, a statewide BOLO — “be on the lookout” — was issued for the officer’s vehicle, after family members and fellow officers were unable to find him. Wednesday, his truck was located on the border at Lake Amistad in Val Verde County, about 150 miles west of San Antonio.

Local law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the officer.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s