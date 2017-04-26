Austin ISD will address alleged sexual assault with parents Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly a week after the Austin Independent School District’s police chief admitted that his department mishandled the possible sexual assault case involving a Boone Elementary School Pre-K student, the district will address the matter with parents Thursday evening.

The case was first opened on February 7 when attorney Paul Guinn says the parents of the 4-year-old girl noticed traumatic injuries on her body after she came home from school.

“Something very bad seems to have happened to this young girl and we are without answers,” said Guinn.

“During the investigation, we did not get a medical record that could prove to be vital in determining whether a sexual assault occurred,” AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez said on Friday.

The victim’s mother spoke with KXAN anonymously and said she tried to contact the female teacher several times, but the teacher never responded.

“Someone needs to be held accountable for this because this happened at school on school grounds,” the mother said. “Whether the teacher did it or not. She was under her supervision.”

KXAN learned the teacher hired an attorney. AISD police have reopened the case and will be obtaining a copy of the medical records as they continue to investigate. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office is also getting involved.

AISD leaders staff and parents will meet at Boone Elementary between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday to talk about the issue.