A Tasty Peanut Butter Treat

New desserts are gracing the menu at Parkside, and wait until you see this one! Executive Pastry Chef Jules Stoddart joined us to make their Chocolate Peanut Butter Semifreddo! For those of you who don’t know what a semifreddo is, Jules explained it as a mix between a frozen custard and an ice cream. You start by freezing mousse overnight then you take it and dip it into magic shell, which is a mix of cocoa butter and chocolate. To decorate it, you add blackberry sauce, peanut butter toasted milk, krispie white sesame chocolate bark and spring flowers!

Parkside is located on east 6th Street.

Go to parkside-austin.com or call 512-474-9898 for more information.