A Gluten Free Puttanesca Recipe

It is a true taste of Italy right here in Austin! Alimentari 28 joins sister restaurant Numero 28 with flavor and creativity. Marco Borghi came by to show us how to make their Puttanesca Pasta. Start by covering the bottom of your pain with olive oil. Then you add onions, garlic, tomato sauce, olives, capers, salt, pepper, and artichokes. To complete the puttanesca you add in the quinoa and corn pasta, which makes the recipe gluten free!

Alimentari 28 is in the Second Street District downtown.

Go to numero28austin.com for more information or call 512-494-5510.