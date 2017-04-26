7 current, ex-employees of Texas dealership ran crime ring

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso say seven current and former employees of an auto dealership have been arrested for running a series of illegal schemes that included taking vehicles from the lot and stealing tires.

Authorities said in a news release that managers of the Fox Toyota dealership in El Paso were unaware the seven men were engaged in criminal activity that also included overbilling vendors and operating illegal insurance scams.

The investigation by the police department’s financial crimes unit began in May when it was determined two vehicles were missing.

Those arrested include:

Mark Alvarez, 39 – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (EIOCA) Theft above $20k less than $100k. Theft over $25k under $30k (2x, two separate scams)

Miguel Silva, 32 -Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Cesar Valdivez, 41 – EIOCA Theft

Luis Silva, 44 – Misapplication of Fiduciary Property above $30k less than $150k

Carlos Velasquez, 36 – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Albert Vargas, 34 – EIOCA Theft

Frederico Gutierrez, 51 – Theft over $20k under $30k/Forgery

EPPD says that their year-long investigation is continuing and they expect additional charges in the case.

