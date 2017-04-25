Woman says last person to see her sister alive still not cooperating

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday it will have been 11 years since an Austin teenager went missing. She and other missing Texans will be honored at the Texas Capitol as part of the first annual Texas Missing Person’s day.

The family of the missing 18-year-old, Roxanne Paltauf, say it’s been a long journey, but are grateful their loved one and others across the state will be honored by legislators.

Paltauf was last seen with her boyfriend on July 7, 2006. They were at the Budget Inn on Rundberg Lane, just west of Interstate 35. Paltauf left the room and hasn’t been seen since, investigators say.

“I was 15, we were supposed be going shopping that Saturday,” Rosa Paltauf, Roxanne’s sister says. She’s now 27 and has spent the past 11 years waiting for answers. “All we have to go on is what her boyfriend said — is that she walked out of the hotel room and was never seen or heard from again.”

Investigators say the couple had an argument and she left her room. “Roxanne didn’t just disappear off the street that night, something happened to Roxanne and someone knows what happened to her,” her sister continued. She says police initially classified her sister as a runaway, which may have hurt the case.

“There’s no evidence, they never looked in the hotel room that they were staying,” Paltauf says. “By [the time they realized she wasn’t a runaway] it was a week or two later, there were so many people in and out of the hotel rooms that all the evidence was lost.”

She says there are many obstacles, but she’s hanging onto hope.

“Her boyfriend was never really cooperative and we don’t have any witnesses, we don’t have any evidence, so we’re kind of going on how we know Roxanne. She wouldn’t just disappear,” Rosa says.

“I love you and will never stop searching for you,” she said, addressing her missing sister. “I’ll bring you home one day and I hope that you’re safe and you’re happy and just know that we’re looking for you.”

Detectives with the missing person’s unit say because this is still an open, active case they can not give more details.

They do say they believe criminal activity was involved.

In 2014, the FBI along with Austin police got a tip about a possible body near the area where Roxanne was last seen. That search turned up nothing.