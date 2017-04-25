Wall Street Journal editor talks her book about trailblazing women

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the first female reporters at the Wall Street Journal, Joann Lublin, knows what it’s like to face an uphill battle.

Now the management news editor, Lublin was also deputy bureau chief of the Journal’s important London bureau, its first run by women.

Lublin visited KXAN News Today to talk about her new book, Earning It: Hard-Won Lessons from Trailblazing Women at the Top of the Business World. In it, Lublin shares her story and others from more than 50 women who worked their way to the top.