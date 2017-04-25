Texas Democrats on hunger strike to protest sanctuary cities bill

AUSTIN (NEXSTAR) — Texas lawmakers are going days without food to protest a bill that would crack down on sanctuary cities.

State Representative Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, started fasting on Sunday and says she will continue fasting until after the House adjourns on Wednesday.

“I wanted to sacrifice something for others who don’t have a voice,” Neave said, “and I feel a big responsibility to be that voice here and to fight tooth and nail to defeat this terrible legislation.”

The bill she is protesting, Senate Bill 4, would ban local rules that prevent authorities from enforcing immigration laws or asking about someone’s immigration status. SB4 is up for debate on Wednesday in the House.

“We don’t have enough votes to defeat it,” Neave said. “I just don’t think people realize the impact that this legislation is going to have on our state and our communities.”

State Representative Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, is also fasting. Romero says the bill drives a wedge between immigrant communities and police.

“If Victoria can do it, I can do it. I hope that others do it as well,” Romero said. “There are children in Mexico now who are not eating and they are U.S. citizens.”

House lawmakers have made some changes to SB4 since it cleared the upper chamber in February. They took out a provision that would cut funding to local programs if an official violates the law.

“There’s some changes,” State Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, said. “Some for the better, some are neutral, some that you know we probably need to have a discussion about, but all in all it is a pretty stout bill, still.”

Perry, who authored SB4, says his bill would reinforce the existing rule of law and provide consistency among the state’s law enforcement agencies.

“I have no doubt by this time next week we will have a bill going to the Governor’s office and probably a signature,” Perry said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already vowed to sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk. Abbott made eliminating sanctuary cities his second emergency item during his state of the state address in January.