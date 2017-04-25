Tenants say conditions at Cross Creek Apartments have gotten worse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment complex that is on the city of Austin’s repeat offender list for a long list of health and safety complaints is headed back to court Wednesday.

The tenants of the Cross Creek Apartments located at 1124 Rutland Dr. says the conditions have worsened since the death of the complex’s owner, Royce Mulholland, last month. Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, which represents the tenants, will ask the Travis County District Court to take control of the complex and give it to a third party. They want a third party to collect rent money and use it to make repairs that were court-ordered more than a year ago.

Over the years, Cross Creek Apartments has been cited for numerous code violations, most notably for failing to provide tenants with hot water. Other code violations included broken passageways, damage to exterior walls and broken stairways and windows.

The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid attorney said it is too dangerous of an environment for the tenants to continue living in.

“For years, our clients have been living in what the city of Austin has described as unhealthy, dangerous conditions, and if the owner entity cannot fix the problems, we need somebody in there who can,” Robert Doggett, TRLA attorney said in a press release.

In December 2015, Mulholland started to fix the hot water system after the city sought an injunction against him, but he also told his tenants to vacate without providing alternative living accommodations.

In January 2016, a city code inspector came by the complex 13 times and discovered no hot water every time. The following June, the owners again agreed to make hot water repairs, but did not.