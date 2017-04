AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local restaurant is helping Texans affected by HIV and AIDS.

El Alma Cafe, located at 1025 Barton Springs Road, donated 15 percent of its sales to AIDS services of Austin, Tuesday.

It was part of Dining Out for Life 2017, an annual fundraiser that takes place in more than 60 North American cities.

The owner of the restaurant says it’s a great way to give back to the community and help the more than 5,000 Central Texans impacted by HIV/AIDS.