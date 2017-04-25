Search begins for new Austin ISD board member

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday night marked the end for the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees’ Vice President Paul Saldaña. Saldaña announced earlier in the month he was resigning to focus on his family.

Now, AISD is looking to fill his seat.

The school board has set deadline of May 8 for candidates to apply.

They’re hoping to have the seat filled by the middle of June.

Monday night’s school board meeting was Saldaña’s 100th, a fitting end.

The board approved a new facility master plan in early April after one of their longest meetings in history.