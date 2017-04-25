Search begins for new Austin ISD board member

KXAN Staff Published:
Austin school board members (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)
Austin school board members (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday night marked the end for the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees’ Vice President Paul Saldaña. Saldaña announced earlier in the month he was resigning to focus on his family.

Now, AISD is looking to fill his seat.

The school board has set deadline of May 8 for candidates to apply.

They’re hoping to have the seat filled by the middle of June.

Monday night’s school board meeting was Saldaña’s 100th, a fitting end.

The board approved a new facility master plan in early April after one of their longest meetings in history.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s