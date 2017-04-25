Ohio teen plans to be youngest high school, college and law school graduate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg High School teenager with humanitarian goals hopes to set graduation records all the way through law school.

In less than a month a 15-year-old Danya Hamad will graduate from both Reynoldsburg High School and Columbus State Community College.

Hamad attends high school in the morning and college classes in the afternoon, but said she does not mind the extra work-load.

“My goal is to become the youngest lawyer in America and from there I want to change the world,” said Hamad.

Lofty goals for anyone, but she said if she works hard she can achieve anything; with an additional ambition of becoming a humanitarian.

“I want to help people in third-world counties, because I want to be a foreign affairs and international law lawyer, and human rights attorney,” Hamad said.

It has not always been an easy road.

“Sometimes it gets tiring to have so much homework, but at the end of the day knowing I can achieve much and help people in the end, that is something that drives my goal,” she said.

Reynoldsburg High’s BELL Academy gets some of the credit for Danya’s success. The academy focuses on business, education, law and leadership, (BELL).

“Part of our goal is to meet students where they are, so for the student that wants to excel, want to push forward we have that opportunity available, so we don’t want to hold them back,” said Principal Kimberley Cox. “We want to encourage all kids to be college and or career ready when they graduate.”

Hamad has been one of 409 students enrolled in the program who has excelled.

“She has been one who has been pretty consistent about her passion and her dreams and what she wants to follow. So she has been able to take courses that will help her get those undergrad requirements,” Cox said.

Danya said she plans on taking the summer off, then it is one more year for her bachelors and three years for her law degree all at Capital University. She hopes to graduate from law school at 19-years-old which would be another record.