Burnet County Sheriff’s reserve deputy runs over man lying in the road

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Burnet County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy ran over a pedestrian lying in the middle of the road early Saturday morning in Burnet County.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Farm to Market 963 approximately 3 miles north of Oakalla, which is about 20 miles southeast of Lampasas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver, John Groom, 71, was headed eastbound on FM 963 in a Crown Victoria when he ran over 37-year-old Donny Haynes, who was lying on the road.

Haynes died at the scene. Authorities are still trying to determine why Haynes was in the road and if he were deceased prior to being struck by Groom.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate on whether or not Groom was on duty at the time of the crash.

According to the Hill Country Scanner, an online police activity group, there was a rollover crash that was dispatched out around 3 a.m. on FM 963.

