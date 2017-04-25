Motorcyclist killed after falling 100 ft. off US 183 and MoPac flyover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist who crashed off a flyover at the US 183 and MoPac Expressway interchange has died after falling around 100 feet.

A woman in her 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene. Initial information indicates the woman fell off the flyover, but her motorcycle slid to the bottom of the ramp.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 8800 block of northbound MoPac at 4:18 p.m. Medics initially said that CPR was in progress.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area. TxDOT says the flyover from southbound MoPac to southbound US 183 is closed. The northbound MoPac ramp to southbound US 183 is currently open but drivers must exit at Burnet Road, because the motorcycle is in the US 183 entrance ramp.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.