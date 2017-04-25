Mobile farmers markets bring local produce to rural neighborhoods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas ranks 47th in the country when it comes to affordable healthcare for children. That’s according to a new study from the Health Care Cost institute — which looked at the cost, quality and access to children’s healthcare in America.

That’s one reason why the city of Austin started a program called Fresh For Less. It created mobile farmers markets and farm stands throughout the more rural areas of Austin and Travis County to give more residents access to affordable, fresh local produce.

Right now 17 percent of Austin’s residents are considered to be lacking access to nutritious foods and 22 percent are considered obese.

“We know bringing more healthy, nutritious, affordable food to our residents is one part of addressing healthy food and public health in Austin,” says Sarah Stein-Lovovits, Food Access Program Coordinator.

The city of Austin partnered with the Sustainable Food Center, Farmshare Austin and Go Austin!/Vamos Austin! to offer local produce at a reduced price than a traditional farmers market and all of the stands accept SNAP food stamp benefits.

The city offers nine different locations for farm stands and mobile markets throughout the week.

