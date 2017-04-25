LASA students cheat on AP exam after getting access to teacher’s file

Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student at one of the best high schools in the country, Austin’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy, gained access to a teacher’s Advanced Placement exam files for U.S. History.

LASA says the test bank of questions was compromised, and a “handful” of junior students were given electronic access to at least one test in the file.

While the exact punishment was not disclosed, LASA Principal Stacia Crescenzi says district policy for a cheating incident results in a strike on the student’s record and a grade of zero on the assignment where the student cheated.

Three strikes, or cheating incidents, during a student’s time at LASA would lead to them being removed from the school at the end of the semester.

Crescenzi, in a letter to Class of 2018 parents, said grading of the AP test has not changed for the majority of students in the junior class. The principal says a grading curve the students have come to expect for the AP U.S. History test will still be used, after pulling out the grades for the students who cheated on the exam.

Because the teacher’s test bank for the last five years was compromised, Crescenzi said students will have a different format for this year’s final exam.

U.S. News and World Report’s 2017 rankings for the best high schools in the country lists LASA, located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr. in east Austin, as the 27th best in the United States and 5th best in Texas.

The four-year public, magnet high school — part of Austin Independent School District — recruits the most academically advanced students from public and private middle schools in Austin, a description on the school’s website says.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas is following the cheating incident and will have the full story on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10. 

