Large 100 ft. confederate flag gets mixed reviews in South Carolina

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – As you travel on Highway 151 you’ll have something new to look at and it’s something you can spot over a mile away.

The confederate flag went up on Saturday and since it has been erected the WBTW newsroom has been inundated with messages and phone calls of people with questions about the giant flag.

Some people in the area are proud of the giant 20 by 30 flag, while others feel like it represents racism.

Shelly King and his family say they couldn’t miss the 100 ft. tall confederate flag as they travel from Myrtle Beach to North Carolina.

“Why that flag? Why not a flag that represents the entire country?” asked King. “It’s a blatant sign that we are still confronted with the racism that we’ve been confronted with…. It just shows the mentality of whoever owns that place.”

Ronnie Vann owns the land and Ronnie’s Snack Shop. Vann says the flag is not a part of his family business, previously owned by his late wife’s dad.

“This is to save our heritage because there is so much controversy about the confederate flag,” said Vann the owner of land and a member of Save Southern Heritage group.

He leased a section of land for one dollar a year to a group he is a part of called Save Southern Heritage.

“It’s not put up for hatred. It’s just to protect our heritage on this flag. A lot of soldiers died. My family died under this flag. A lot of soldiers died under this flag to get us were we’re at today. I don’t think its right to want to take it down,” said Vann.

King says honoring your family is a good reason but the flag has more than one meaning.

“What the flag symbolizes in itself exceeds the fighting in the war. It’s what you fought for. Basically that flag stands for separatism and racism,” explained King.

Vann understands some people are upset by the flag.

“I’m sorry if they don’t like it [the flag]. I don’t mean to upset the community. I didn’t do it to upset the community. I just put it up because I believe in the flag, “said Vann. “They can take it anyway they want too. I can’t help it. I’m sorry.”

Vann says the confederate flag will continue to fly. He says when he reopens the Ronnie Snack Shop after his battle with cancer he hopes all races feel welcome.