How a Burger King ad is raising questions about Google’s new feature

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Google announced last week that its virtual assistant can now recognize voices. That means your family — up to 6 people — can use Google Home and the device will be able to tell who’s talking. But a semi-silly ad released by Burger King a week before the Google announcement has raised questions about exactly how long they’ve been able to tell your voice from someone else’s.

Burger King’s ad deliberately triggered Google Home devices to tell people about the Whopper — and it worked — until it didn’t. Hours after the commercial rolled out, the Google assistant stopped responding to the actor’s voice, but it would still respond if someone else asked the exact same question.

The change suggests Google may have been able to recognize the actor’s voice and block the device from responding. It wasn’t until a week later that Google announced the voice recognition function. I asked a Google spokesperson how long they’ve been able to differentiate voices. The email response was emphatic.

“We just announced the Assistant can recognize up to six voices on Google Home yesterday [last Thursday], [the function] rolled out at the same time.”

Tech analyst Patrick Moorhead from Austin-based Moor Insights theorizes Google may have been able to recognize voices from the beginning but wanted to make sure it worked before going public with it.

“Because they came in after Amazon and they wanted to get the good reviews and Amazon wasn’t doing multi-user… they wanted to make sure it worked before they announced it,” says Moorhead.

Devices like Google Home and Amazon Echo have raised concerns about privacy. We’ve been giving companies our personal information for decades, but something about a device that can listen to you in your home seems to have struck a nerve with some people. A KXAN investigation in March tested the devices and found they appear to work how Amazon and Google say they do.

And because those companies make money by knowing as much about you as they can, Dr. Philp Doty, associate dean of the School of Information at the University of Texas, questioned whether they might quietly become more aggressive in the future.

“Even if they were the best of good actors, it would be difficult to resist the temptation to gather more and more information about us,” Doty said.