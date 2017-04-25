Grande expands gigabit service to more Austin customers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grande Communications is expanding its 1 Gigabit internet service to more area within Austin as well as San Marcos.

Grande was the first telecommunications company to launch gigabit service in Austin in 2014, even though Google Fiber was the first company to announce their gigabit intentions.

Starting Tuesday, all of Grande serviceable areas in Austin, San Marcos, Dallas, Midland and Odessa will have 1gig internet service available. Grande customers can receive Gigabit speeds through the same wiring they already have in their homes.

“Year-over-year internet usage is increasing 35-50 percent and the average home now has 7.8 internet-connected devices, which represents an increase of 64 million devices over the past year alone. This continued trend confirms that DOCSIS 3.1 is a critical technology for the future, enabling not only Gigabit internet speeds, but also future enhancements such as IP video and other advanced services,” said Matt Rohre, senior vice president of operations and general manager for Grande.

Residential pricing starts at $69.99 per month.

