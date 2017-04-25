Family safe after fire damages rural Manor home

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Crews with the Manor Fire Department said no one was hurt in a house fire that broke out just before midnight Monday night.

Crews were called to the home in the 18000 block of Old Lockwood Road, just off of Blake Manor Road, 3.5 miles southeast of downtown Manor.

MFD said the fire was completely out as of 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Crews had to ask for additional water resources because the house is in a very rural area.

A Manor fire captain said his crews do not know what caused the fire and weren’t yet able to give an estimate on the damages.

Authorities said people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out. It’s not known how many have been displaced.