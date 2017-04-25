D’onta Foreman’s son died during 2016 season

Foreman wins Earl Campbell Award (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An NFL Network story Monday night revealed former Texas running back D’onta Foreman played this past season under tough circumstances.

The interview with Andrea Kremer revealed Foreman and his girlfriend had a son the before the game at California, Sept. 16. D’onta Foreman Jr. was born nearly four months premature. A day after the Texas Tech game in mid-November, when Foreman rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns, his son died.

Foreman went on to win the Doak Walker award as the nation’s best running back. He now looks toward the NFL Draft where he’s projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick.

He and his girlfriend are expecting again. Another baby boy–the due date is D’onta Jr.’s birthday, Sept.16.

