AUSTIN (KXAN) — Delta Air Lines will begin taking people from Austin to Boston non-stop on Sept. 10.

Flights will occur six days a week, Monday through Saturday, departing at 6:30 a.m. and arriving in Boston at 12:20 p.m.

Flights back to Austin will run Sunday through Friday, departing at 7:30 p.m. with an arrival at 11:10 p.m.

The new flights will run on a recently upgraded Airbus A319 aircraft offering free in-flight entertainment.

Tickets are available now for booking at www.delta.com.