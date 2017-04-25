Dallas newsstand operator accused of $16M government fraud

DALLAS (AP) — The operator of a newsstand in a downtown Dallas high-rise has been indicted on charges that accuse him of cashing fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks amounting in value to about $16 million.

A federal grand jury in Dallas indicted Moiz Mumtaz Ali last week, but the indictment was unsealed Monday. It accuses the 36-year-old McKinney, Texas, man of conspiracy, bank fraud, theft of public money, identity theft and money laundering-related charges.

Ali manages the Gateway Newsstand in the Plaza of the Americas, a business that includes a convenience and check-cashing store. The indictment alleges he and others schemed to defraud Neighborhood Credit Union by cashing fraudulently obtained U.S. Treasury checks. Unidentified co-conspirators would bring the checks to Ali, who would redeem them for a percentage of the face amount.

If convicted, the bank fraud counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in federal prison and a $1,000,000 fine. The theft of public money and property carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. Each count of aggravated identity theft carries a maximum statutory penalty of 2 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. The failure to develop, implement, and maintain anti-money laundering program carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $500,000 fine.