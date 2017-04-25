Cyclists to take part in Hill Country Ride for AIDS fundraiser

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of cyclists will take to the roads in the 18th annual Hill Country Ride for AIDS on Saturday. The bike ride is one of the largest fundraisers in Central Texas and benefits ten non-profit HIV and AIDS service agencies in the area including: AIDS Services of Austin, allgo, CARE Program, The Care Communities, Community Action, Friends of David Powell Health Center, Out Youth, Project Transitions, Waterloo Counseling, and the Wright House Wellness Center.

The goal of the 2017 ride is $500,000. About 70 percent of the fundraising comes from riders and volunteers. First-time riders commit to raising at least $250. Each returning rider commits to raising $500.

There’s a registration and packet-pickup event Friday night at First United Methodist Church at 1300 Lavaca Street. You can also register online.

The ride starts Saturday morning at Krause Springs in Spicewood.