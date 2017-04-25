Cyclists to take part in Hill Country Ride for AIDS fundraiser

KXAN Staff Published:
Hill Country Bike Ride for AIDS (Jose Torres/KXAN File Photo)
Hill Country Bike Ride for AIDS (Jose Torres/KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of cyclists will take to the roads in the 18th annual Hill Country Ride for AIDS on Saturday. The bike ride is one of the largest fundraisers in Central Texas and benefits ten non-profit HIV and AIDS service agencies in the area including: AIDS Services of Austin, allgo, CARE Program, The Care Communities, Community Action, Friends of David Powell Health Center, Out Youth, Project Transitions, Waterloo Counseling, and the Wright House Wellness Center.

The goal of the 2017 ride is $500,000. About 70 percent of the fundraising comes from riders and volunteers. First-time riders commit to raising at least $250. Each returning rider commits to raising $500.

There’s a registration and packet-pickup event Friday night at First United Methodist Church at 1300 Lavaca Street. You can also register online.

The ride starts Saturday morning at Krause Springs in Spicewood.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s