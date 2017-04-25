Austin woman killed in Bastrop crash identified

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – A 21-year-old man is charged with intoxication manslaughter after authorities say he slammed into another vehicle on State Highway 21 in Bastrop County killing one.

The crash happened on State Highway 21 west of South Shore Road at 6:24 p.m. Saturday.

According to a DPS report, Alicia Koegler, 64, died upon impact when the westbound Chevy Equinox she was a passenger in was rear-ended by a driver in a Ford Mustang. The driver of the Equinox, 68-year-old William Koegler, was transported to UMC Brackenridge with serious injuries. Both Koeglers were from Austin.

DPS says Koegler had just turned onto SH 21 from South Shore Road when the Mustang, driven by 21-year-old Taylor Richard Tate of Bastrop, ran into his car. Tate has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

People who live near SH 21 in Bastrop call it the ‘Aggie Autobahn,’ referencing the high speeds cars travel as they make their way to and from College Station. In 2015, the speed limit in the area was reduces from 70 to 60 miles per hour after several crashes, including one that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Texas A&M student, prompted people living nearby to plead for lower speeds and more turn lanes.