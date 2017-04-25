Aggravated robbery suspect thought to be in Austin turns self in

Related Coverage Man wanted in aggravated robbery could be hiding in Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting two people during a drug deal in Leon County, originally thought to be hiding in the Austin-area, turned himself in to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

22-year-old Cullen Shane Pate, whose last known address was in Georgetown, surrendered Tuesday.

Pate is wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened on April 7 in Oakwood, which is about 160 miles northeast of Austin. According to an arrest warrant, Pate, along with two other suspects, shot and robbed a man and woman at a gas station during a drug transaction. Police say Pate and his accomplices were able to get away with $3,000 and an unknown amount of drugs.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical staff indicated the victim had suffered a shotgun wound to the left side of his head. The female victim had injuries to her hand and back of her head.

Authorities said last week they believed Pate was staying at a motel along Interstate 35 due to reports he was in Cedar Park and Austin.